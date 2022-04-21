Will County police reports: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Andrea Eady, 42, of the 300 block of South Ottawa Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of any substance with intent.

• Andre William Hill, 52, of the 2300 block of Webster Avenue in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of driving while license revoked or suspended.

• Shaquille Jones, 28, of the 100 block of East Chestnut Street in Buckingham was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of obstructing justice.

• Wael Karim, 50, of the 4300 block of the West 82nd Place in Chicago was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of retail theft.

• Jesus Rosales-Mota, 20, of the 400 block of Pheasant Run Road in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

• Michael Ray Sergent, 42, of the 1600 block of West Adobe Drive in Lockport was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on a charge of driving while license revoked or suspended.

• Dandre Spann, 44, of the 1600 block of North Melvina Avenue in Chicago was arrested by Glenview police and booked into the Will County jail Wednesday on charges of burglary, continuing financial crime enterprise and retail theft.