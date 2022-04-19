Loose cattle shut down I-80 in Joliet

Cattle escaped onto Interstate 80 following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Joliet, forcing the road’s closure, police said.

The 3:38 p.m. crash involved a cattle hauler, according to a statement released by the Illinois State Police.

Cattle escaped the hauler and blocked traffic, police said.

“Numerous cattle are loose in the eastbound lanes,” state police said less than an hour after the crash.

“Currently all eastbound lanes are shut down from Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue, and will be for an extended period of time,” according to police.

