Intoxicated speeder crashes into car, strikes tree: cops

An intoxicated motorist drove 100 mph on a 35 mph roadway in Joliet, struck a vehicle, struck a tree and then suffered an overdose, police said.

About 2 a.m. Friday, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near North Larkin and Glenwood avenues after radar showed the vehicle speeding at 100 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

“The vehicle was observed passing vehicles using the center median and sparks were emitting from the front of the vehicle,” police said.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, police said. The pursuit led officers to Black Road but they terminated the chase because of safety concerns.

A short time later, officers learned the vehicle had been involved in a crash at Gaylord Road and Blossom Street, police said.

Officers identified Justin Grandys, 25, of Braidwood as the driver, police said. Officers determined Grandys was traveling north on Gaylord Road at a high rate of speed and struck the rear of another vehicle. Grandys’ vehicle then struck a tree.

“Officers located Grandys in the vehicle, who appeared to be suffering from an overdose,” police said, although they did not specify what substance.

Paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department took Grandys and the passenger of the vehicle he hit to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center – Joliet, police said.

Grandys and the other person suffered injuries that were considered not life-threatening, police said.

After Grandys was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Will County jail and booked on probable cause of aggravated fleeing, driving under the influence and reckless driving.