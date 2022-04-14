ABBA tribute group coming to Rialto

ABBA tribute band MANIA will come to the Rialto Square Theatre next year.

The Rialto has announced that tickets are on sale Friday for the Jan. 31 performance at the Joliet theater.

MANIA was formed in 1999 and has toured the world performing the music of the Swedish pop group that hit its heights in the 1970s, according to a Rialto news release announcing the show. MANIA has done more than 400 shows in the U.S. since 2009.

The two-hour show includes ABBA hits “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia” and others, according to the release.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance in Joliet are $59.50, $45, $35 and $25. They will be available at Ticketmaster.com.

Information about the MANIA performance can be found at www.rialtosquare.com.