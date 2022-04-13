Ukrainian ballet returning to Rialto

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will return to Joliet in November.

The ballet company will perform “Sleeping Beauty” at the Rialto Square Theatre on Nov. 22 in a performance that will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is made up of Ukrainian dancers, many of whom are spread around Europe and North America since the start of the war, said Michael Art, who is co-owner of the company with his wife, Lina.

“Most of them have moved from Ukraine. They are like refugees now,” Art said Tuesday.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine actually is based in Brooklyn, New York. It brings ballet dancers from Ukraine to perform across the U.S. and Canada.

The ballet company was in Joliet in November when it performed “Swan Lake.”

“We’re excited to have them back,” said Kelly Urquidi, marketing manager at the Rialto. “We’re looking forward to supporting them.”

Art said he hopes to attract more people from the large Ukrainian population in the Chicago area when the ballet company returns to Joliet.

“Most of our audiences are American,” he said. “We really hope we can bring our friends from Ukraine.”

The performance of “Sleeping Beauty” at the Rialto is set to the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the Rialto said in a news release issued Tuesday to announce the performance.

“...The show follows the story of Aurora, a young princess who pricks her finger on a spindle that was cursed by the malicious fairy Carabosse,” according to the release. “As a result, Aurora falls under a deep sleep for the next 100 years until a prince goes on a quest to awaken her.”

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com. Prices are $88.50, $78.50, $58.50 and $48.50.

Information is available at rialtosquare.com