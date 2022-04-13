Shorewood mayor highlights new projects in first State of the Village address

Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold delivered his first State of the Village address, highlighting the new developments and amenities of past year.

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event Tuesday at the Shorewood Glen Lakeview Lodge. DeBold was elected mayor last year and said he’s learned a lot about the job during that time.

“To say I hit the ground running last May is an understatement,” he said.

DeBold first pointed to the village’s strong fiscal outlook and said preliminary figures show strong revenues and conservative spending will likely yield a $3 million surplus for the fiscal year.

Shorewood Mayor Clarence "CC" DeBold delivers his first State of the Village address on April 12, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

The mayor said some of the excess funds will help pay for likely the most significant project for the village.

This past January, the Village Board voted to join a new regional water commission with five other nearby municipalities. The commission members aim to provide their residents with Lake Michigan water in the coming years as the existing underground water supply is projected to not meet the region’s peak demand by the end of the decade.

“Lake Michigan for the village of Shorewood is a huge topic,” DeBold said, adding the village has been working on a new water source for two decades.

Shorewood will contribute about $62 million of the estimated $800 million total cost of the project, DeBold said.

Other projects started this past year include the construction of a new public works facility. The future 71,000-square-foot facility on Mound Road is expected to be completed this summer, the mayor said. The almost $15 million project will consolidate operations of the Shorewood Public Works Department.

DeBold said once the project is completed and the village no longer needs the existing public works facility on Route 59, that will allow more development along that key corridor.

Construction continues at the site of the future Shorewood Public Works facility on Mound Road on April 12, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

Another significant project running through the village is the new Will County Forest Preserve pedestrian trail connection along Black Road. The trail connects two district preserves for walkers and cyclists.

“This also allows for visitors to have better access to our community,” the mayor said. “Outdoor lovers will greatly appreciate the completion of this project.”

DeBold also touched on the village’s effort to update its comprehensive plan and emphasized the involvement of residents. Residents can learn more about the project and provide input at DesigningShorewood.org.

The mayor said the plan is vital because the village has about 20 square miles of vacant land it can develop.

“The comprehensive plan will help guide that strategy in how we develop,” he said.

A construction crew works at the future site of a Raising Cane's restaurant in Shorewood at the corner of Brook Forest Avenue and Vertin Boulevard on April 12, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

Several new businesses are coming to Shorewood, including restaurants such as Raising Cane’s at the corner of Brook Forest Avenue and Vertin Boulevard and a Pizza Ranch on Northeast Frontage Road next to the La Quinta Hotel.

They will join other eating establishments like Poke Bros and Smoothie King that opened in the past year.

DeBold also highlighted new community events in the village with more to come.

Last year, Shorewood hosted its first outdoor holiday market at Towne Center Square by the village hall.

The mayor said the village also is planning to host a new farmer’s market Thursdays between June 2 and September 15. The village also will have a BBQ and Brews event June 11 featuring local breweries and live music.

DeBold said such events were key to showcasing Shorewood.

He also took time to laud his staff and his wife for helping him through his first year on the job.

“I thoroughly enjoy every minute of what I was elected to do and look forward to continuing this journey with everyone,” DeBold said.