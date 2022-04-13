Joliet man fired gun during argument, police say

A Joliet man fired a gun during an argument at Larkin Village Apartments, police said.

About 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Larkin Village Apartments to investigate a report of shots fired, according to a news release from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined that Dariuf Jordan, 56, of the 1000 block of Lois Place fired a handgun in the direction of another man during an argument, English said.

Further investigation by the officers revealed that Jordan and the man were involved in an argument and the man decided to leave, English said. The man returned to the apartment to collect an item before leaving, he said.

Jordan refused to open the door and threatened to kill the man, English said.

“Jordan then fired one round towards the closed apartment door, striking the door frame,” English said.

The man was unharmed and left the building to call 911, he said.

Crisis negotiators with the Joliet Police Department provided assistance to the officers and Jordan agreed to leave the apartment, English said.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was recovered from the apartment, English said.

Officers arrested Jordan on probable cause of aggravated assault and aggravated discharge of a firearm. No formal charges were filed against Jordan as of Tuesday.

Jordan was taken to the Will County jail on Friday and released Sunday.