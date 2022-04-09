Will County police reports: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Monte Alexander, 43, of the 1200 block of Oregon Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Crest Hill police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of retail theft and theft.

• Jose Delacruz, 24, of the first block of East 24th Place in Chicago Heights was arrested by Steger police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of criminal sexual abuse and child abduction.

• Joshua Gemmell, 33, of the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of criminal damage to property, aggravated driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated battery.

• Rudy Hirineo, 32, of the 3100 Coastal Drive in Aurora was arrested by Aurora police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

• Branden Leach, 26, of the first block of Kempton Drive in Romeoville was arrested by the Bolingbrook police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

• Kevin Watkins, 60, of the 600 block of Honeytree Drive in Romeoville was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Thursday on charges of retail theft and theft.