Will County police reports, Thursday, April 7, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Dion Brunt, 21, of the 1800 block of 185th Street in Lansing was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of theft and identity theft.

• Angel Casillas, 21, of the 600 block of Jasper Street in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated reckless driving.

• Alfredo Diaz, 31, of the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing in Dallas was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Michele Hamer, 32, of the 1200 block of Elizabeth Street in Joliet was arrested by Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance trafficking.

• Johnny Ray Latham, 42, of the 3900 block of Reserve Lane in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery.

• Terrence Reed, 25, of the 400 block of Gregory Avenue in Glendale Heights was arrested by the Illinois State Police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of concealing a vehicle identification, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

• Maurice Timberlake, 23, of the 1200 block of Ninth Street in Ford Heights was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on charges of aggravated fleeing; receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle; possession of a stolen vehicle; and aggravated battery.

• Donald Underwood, 62, of the 21100 block of West Covington Drive in Plainfield was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

• Jose Villagomez, 44, of the 100 block of Cedarwood Court in Bolingbrook was arrested by Romeoville police and booked into the Will County jail Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property.