Will County police reports, Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Information in Will County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Derrell Dillard, 30, of the 100 block of Pinetree Court in Michigan City, Indiana, was arrested by the Beecher police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

• Joseph Futrell, 37, of the 300 block of West 17th Street in Chicago Heights was arrested by the police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a felon.

• Joseph Keating, 36, of the first block of Swallow Lane in Beecher was arrested by the Monee police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of criminal damage to government property and possession of a controlled substance.

• Laura Kolarik, 38, of the first block of West Schillinger Drive in Naperville was arrested by the Shorewood police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and retail theft.

• Daniel Rutledge, 23, of the 1100 block of Parkwood Drive in Joliet was arrested by sheriff’s police and booked into the Will County jail Monday on possession of a firearm without a valid owner’s identification card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.