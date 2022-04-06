Police chopper tracked stolen car to New Lenox, driver nabbed: cops

A police helicopter tracked a stolen car to New Lenox where the driver was arrested after ditched the car and made a run for it, police said.
The driver, 25-year-old Terrence Reed of Glendale Heights, was arrested on probable cause of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Illinois State Police.
Will County court records show prosecutors only filed a charge of driving on a revoked license against Reed Wednesday.
Reed was booked into the Will County jail. Court records show he was to be held without bond.
The state police said troopers were informed that a Chicago Police Department helicopter was tracking a stolen vehicle about 5:45 p.m. Monday.
The vehicle had been involved in a police chase and a series of ATM robberies in the south suburbs, police said.
Reed abandoned the vehicle at a residence in New Lenox and was captured by troopers and Will County Sheriff’s deputies after a “brief foot pursuit,” according to police.