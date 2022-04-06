Police chopper tracked stolen car to New Lenox, driver nabbed: cops

A police helicopter tracked a stolen car to New Lenox where the driver was arrested after ditched the car and made a run for it, police said.

The driver, 25-year-old Terrence Reed of Glendale Heights, was arrested on probable cause of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Illinois State Police.

Will County court records show prosecutors only filed a charge of driving on a revoked license against Reed Wednesday.

Terrence Reed (Illinois State )

Reed was booked into the Will County jail. Court records show he was to be held without bond.

The state police said troopers were informed that a Chicago Police Department helicopter was tracking a stolen vehicle about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle had been involved in a police chase and a series of ATM robberies in the south suburbs, police said.

Reed abandoned the vehicle at a residence in New Lenox and was captured by troopers and Will County Sheriff’s deputies after a “brief foot pursuit,” according to police.