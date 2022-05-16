Shaw Local Deals - New Orleans North Admission 50% OFF

New Orleans North Admittance: $15 for $7.50

VIEW DEAL

https://jolietchamber.com/events/new-orleans-north/

Event is Friday, June 10, 2022 New Orleans North is an outdoor Madri Gras-style street festival in downtown Joliet along Chicago St. The event features live music, beer tents, roving entertainment, food court, local artists and more! The New Orleans atmosphere is enhanced by stilt walkers, Hurricane drinks, entertainment alleys, dueling pianos and a variety of Cajun and southern BBQ food!

Voucher can be redeemed at the Will Call entrance located at Chicago and Clinton St. No cash back, no cash value. Valid for one ticket for 2022 New Orleans North only. Not valid with any other promotion. Tax not included. One per customer per visit. No refunds. All sales are final. Voucher is not good for raffle.

LOCATION:

New Orleans North

116 North Chicago StSuite 110Joliet, IL 60432US815-727-5371

ADD TO CART



