The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 20

Plainfield North sophomore Jessica Kovalcik remains in the state title hunt after going 3-0 during the opening day of competition at the Class 2A Girls Tennis State Tournament in the Chicago suburbs.
Kovalcik didn’t drop a game in the opening round and followed it with two straight 6-1, 6-1 wins.
Lockport’s doubles team of Martyna Kalinowska and Breanne Schultz dropped its second-round match but remains alive after two wins in consolation play.
Joliet Catholic’s Ally McCarthy and Callie Streitz also lost their second-round match in Class 1A doubles competition but followed with a pair of wins in consolation play.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Joliet West 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, Ava Grevengoed had eight kills, seven digs and one ace to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-21, 25-10.
Ashlyn Noon had 10 assists and six digs, and Olivia Baxter had six digs.
Lockport 2, Downers Grove South 0: At Lockport, Aleksa Simkus had three kills, and the Porters won in nonconference action 26-24, 25-20.
Grace Juergens had nine kills, Abby O’Sullivan had 10 assists, Jaime Volz had 13 assists, and Lauren Brown had four kills.
Minooka 2, Oswego East 1: At Minooka, Lily King had 14 assists, seven digs, eight kills and two aces to lead the Indians to a 21-25, 25-23, 25-22 Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Makenzie Brass had 10 kills, and Kennedi Brass had 14 digs and 10 points.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Sandburg 0: At Sandburg, Jada James had seven kills in a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Maggie Simon had 14 assists, Lexi Byas had 11 digs, and the Griffins won 25-16, 25-21.