October 20, 2022
The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 20

Plainfield North sophomore Jessica Kovalcik remains in tennis state title hunt

Plainfield North sophomore Jessica Kovalcik remains in the state title hunt after going 3-0 during the opening day of competition at the Class 2A Girls Tennis State Tournament in the Chicago suburbs.

Kovalcik didn’t drop a game in the opening round and followed it with two straight 6-1, 6-1 wins.

Lockport’s doubles team of Martyna Kalinowska and Breanne Schultz dropped its second-round match but remains alive after two wins in consolation play.

Joliet Catholic’s Ally McCarthy and Callie Streitz also lost their second-round match in Class 1A doubles competition but followed with a pair of wins in consolation play.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Joliet West 2, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, Ava Grevengoed had eight kills, seven digs and one ace to lead the Tigers to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory, 25-21, 25-10.

Ashlyn Noon had 10 assists and six digs, and Olivia Baxter had six digs.

Lockport 2, Downers Grove South 0: At Lockport, Aleksa Simkus had three kills, and the Porters won in nonconference action 26-24, 25-20.

Grace Juergens had nine kills, Abby O’Sullivan had 10 assists, Jaime Volz had 13 assists, and Lauren Brown had four kills.

Minooka 2, Oswego East 1: At Minooka, Lily King had 14 assists, seven digs, eight kills and two aces to lead the Indians to a 21-25, 25-23, 25-22 Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

Makenzie Brass had 10 kills, and Kennedi Brass had 14 digs and 10 points.

Lincoln-Way East 2, Sandburg 0: At Sandburg, Jada James had seven kills in a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.

Maggie Simon had 14 assists, Lexi Byas had 11 digs, and the Griffins won 25-16, 25-21.