‘They make movies about teams like us’: Romeoville excited for state soccer finals

Romeoville’s Joseph Duarte celebrates with the championship plaque after their 4-1 win over Edwardsville in the Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional on Tuesday. Duarte and the Spartans play defending state champion York in the state semifinals Friday at 5 p.m. in Hoffman Estates. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)