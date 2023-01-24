Boys basketball: Joliet West standout Jeremy Fears Jr. selected to play in McDonald’s All-American Game

Joliet West standout guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American High School basketball game on Tuesday.
Fears, who is committed to Michigan State, was selected to participate in the annual game that features the nation’s best high school basketball recruits. The announcement was made on ESPN’s “NBA Today” program, in which the 24 players chosen to play in the March 28 contest in Houston were unveiled.
Fears was selected from a nationwide pool of just under 400 players that were nominated from around the country, including 11 players from Illinois.
Fears, who is in the midst of a stellar senior season for Joliet West, is coming off a signature performance in Saturday’s When Sides Collide event, where an explosive fourth quarter helped the Tigers topple a highly-touted Whitney Young squad.
He also saw his stock rise in the national rankings scene, recently moving up to No. 20 in ESPN’s Top 100 rankings.
The McDonald’s All-American game has existed since 1978 and has featured 68 players from Illinois high schools since the game’s inception, including NBA standouts Derrick Rose, Anthony Davis, Kevin Garnett and Antoine Walker. Max Christie from Rolling Meadows is the last player from an Illinois high school selected to the game in 2021. Christie is currently with the Los Angeles Lakers after playing one season at Michigan State.
Selection to the game seems to be a precursor to a possible future career in the NBA. For example, looking back to the 2017 game, 15 of the 24 players selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game are currently on NBA rosters.
Fears is the third Herald-News are player to be selected to play in the game and the first in 21 years. Providence’s Walter Downing was chosen in 1981 while Providence’s Michael Thompson was chosen in 2002.
Last summer, Fears was part of a gold medal winning effort for the United States in the Men’s Under 17 World Championships, where the United States defeated Spain in the championship. He led the team with 17 points and dished out six assists in the title game.