All-Southwest Prairie Conference teams announced for spring sports in 2024

Joliet West’s Jimmy Anderson connects for a RBI double against Plainfield Central this past May. (Gary Middendorf)

Players from the Herald-News coverage area were well represented in the 2024 Southwest Prairie All-Conference Teams in girls badminton, boys volleyball, girls soccer, baseball and softball announced at the close of the school year.

Softball

Joliet West swept the MVP awards for the SPC East, with Brooke Schwall named Most Valuable Player and Madison Jadron selected Most Valuable Pitcher. The two were also all-conference choices alongside teammates Avery Houlihan, Shelby Fraser and Ella Featherston.

Minooka swept the West’s MVPs – Gracie Anderson as Most Valuable Player and Taylor Mackin as Most Valuable Pitcher. They were all-league alongside teammates Sofia Dziuba, Karli McMillin and Addison Crumly.

Other all-conference selections from Herald-News schools included: from Plainfield Central – Tricia Hogrefe, Ava Sommerfield, Jamie Crawford, Amelia Johnson; from Plainfield South – Regina Glover, Kendal Pasquale, Haile Boardman, Lauren Pell; from Plainfield East – Rhiannon McKay, Corinne Garmon; from Romeoville – Juliana Anderson, Lilly Roberts; from Joliet Central – Haydn Voss; and from Plainfield North – Cassidy Wydra.

Baseball

Joliet West’s Jimmy Anderson (Most Valuable Player) and Casey Tyrell (Most Valuable Pitcher) were the SPC East MVPs, with Minooka’s Nate George (Most Valuable Player) and Brayden Zilis (Most Valuable Pitcher) the West MVPs.

Additional area players receiving all-conference honors included: from Minooka – Ryan Anderson, Isaac Goddard, CJ Deckinga; from Joliet West – Cael Karczewski, James Love, Juan Rico, Owen Young; from Romeoville – Braden Lee, Harrison Kolze, Justin Perez, Nolan Holgado, Karlos Otero; from Joliet Central – Jay Zepeda; from Plainfield East – Oscar Lopez; from Plainfield Central – Cory Brock, JT Augustyniak; from Plainfield South – Robert Herrera, Daniel McCauley, Blake Phommachanhom; from Plainfield North – David Wick, Joe Guiliano.

Girls soccer

Earning all-conference accolades from the Herald-News coverage area were: from Plainfield North – Lauren Mrugala, Grier Isaacson, Katelyn Haiser, Sam Jurgens, Ilyana Barriball; from Minooka – Keira Rucka, Cali Rucka, Callie Hefner, Jada Neil; from Joliet West – Julia Martinez, Kaleigh Batti, Sophia Podmolik, Miley Aguirre; from Plainfield Central – Ava Lambert, Veronica Gordon, Kaitlyn Lambert, Bella Torres; from Plainfield South – Arabella Gaudiuso, Hannah Folliard; from Plainfield East – Anna Jenkins, Caroline Dinnon; from Romeoville – Doria Quintana; from Joliet Central – Johanna Reyes.

Oswego East’s Anya Gulbrandsen was selected as league MVP.

Boys volleyball

Joliet West standout Landon Brouwer was named Southwest Prairie Conference MVP and was a member of the all-conference team alongside Tigers teammates Thomas Fellows, Nathan Fleischauer, Conner Herre and Drew Johnson.

Other area All-SPC picks included: from Plainfield East – Thomas Tagtmeyer, Braxton Francis, Jack Robertson; from Plainfield North – Chris Mactal, Cole Clarke; from Plainfield South – Alex Venes, Milan Gracanin; from Minooka – Jayce Moore; from Joliet Central – Joseis Dixon; from Romeoville – Luke Laushot, Gavin Carrasco; from Plainfield Central – Milo Nelson.

Girls badminton

All-conference selections in girls badminton included: from Plainfield North – Aniya Mani, Nisitha Sree Gadhi, Anushka Menon, Shruthi Krishnan, Ashika Anand, Sahasra Vempati; from Plainfield East – Anyssa Ostrovecky, Anna Badon; from Joliet West – Eseena Hamm, Nadia Nikho; from Romeoville – Claire An, Samira Gallardo; from Plainfield South – Ilanna Lucheck, Teresa Rojas, Mia Anguiano; from Joliet Central – Sophia Baltz, Raeann Burzawa, Ja’Mya Chestnut, Analiese Gudeman, Audrey Rodriguez and Erika Saenz.