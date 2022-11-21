November 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionFriday Night DrivePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
Will County Prep Sports

The Herald-News girls basketball preview: Five players to watch in 2022-23

By Steve Soucie

Here are five girls basketball players to watch in the Herald-News area this season.

Ava Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West, sr., G

Gugliuzza and the rest of the Warriors have already made an early-season statement, winning the championship of the WHOL Tip-Off over the weekend led by the Most Valuable Player-taking efforts of SIU-Edwardsville recruit Gugliuzza, who’s coming off averaging 22.2 points per game last winter.

Lincoln-Way West's Ava Gugliuzza works against the defense at Lincoln-Way West High School last season. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Destiny McNair, Joliet West, sr., G

A two-time All-Southwest Prairie Conference performer, McNair alongside double-double machine Maziah Shelton already have the Tigers off to a strong start, including a runner-up placing in the WJOL Tip-Off.

Joliet West’s Destiny McNair looks to pass against Joliet Catholic in the WJOL Basketball Tournament at Joliet Junior College Event Center on Monday

Joliet West’s Destiny McNair looks to pass against Joliet Catholic in the WJOL Basketball Tournament at Joliet Junior College Event Center. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Annalise Pietrzyk, Providence, sr., G

A Division-II recruit to Michigan’s Hillsdale College, Pietrzyk surpassed 1,000 points in her varsity career at the season-opening WJOL Tip-Off Tournament and will add plenty more before the season is through.

Providence’s Annalise Pietrzyk poses with a commemorative ball marking her 1,000th career points during the game against Minooka in the WJOL Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

Providence’s Annalise Pietrzyk poses with a commemorative ball marking her 1,000th career points during the game against Minooka in the WJOL Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Lexi Salazar, Plainfield North, sr., G

An American University recruit, Salazar is already the Tigers’ career 3-point leader and on her way to reaching the 1,000-point milestone for the defending SPC West champions.

Plainfield Norths Lexi Salazar lines up a shot as Minookas Ashley Currier attempts to block Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Plainfield North High School

Plainfield North's Lexi Salazar lines up a shot last season against Minooka. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

Angelina Smith, Bolingbrook, jr., G

Between Smith — one of the top-ranked 11th-graders in the state and already a recipient of better than a dozen Division I offers — and fellow high-level recruit Persais Williams in the paint, the Raiders look poised to compete for a return run to the Class 3A State Finals after last winter’s third-place finish.

Bolingbrook’s Angelina Smith is introduced before the game against Edwardsville in the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-sectional. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Bloomington.

Bolingbrook’s Angelina Smith is introduced before the game against Edwardsville for the Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional last season. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Girls BasketballPremiumBolingbrook PrepsJoliet West PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsPlainfield North Preps
Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie

Steve Soucie has been the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News since August of 2018. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.