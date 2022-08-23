2022 Herald-News Cross Country Preview Capsules

Here is a look at the season ahead for The Herald-News’ girls and boys cross country teams:
GIRLS
Minooka
Coach: Kevin Gummerson (24th season)
Last season’s highlights: Finished fourth in the 3A State Finals
Top returners: Ella McCollom (Sr), Gabby Kics (Sr), Cassie Fuhrman (Jr), Maya Ledesma (So), Taya Gummerson (So), Cassie Brushaber (So), Kylie Myers (Jr), Liana Blount (So), Carolina Gallegos (So)
Key newcomers: Sam Hulick (So), Georgia Sweeney (Jr), Abby Villareal (Jr)
Worth noting: The Indians just reload every season, and this is no exception. With four returning from the 3A fourth-place team, this group is hungry for a state trophy after just missing last year. McCollom and Kics will enter their fourth season as varsity runners and will lead the team.
Joliet West
Coach: Renae Batsch-Haaker (second season)
Top returners: Avery Kittl (Sr), Julietta Contreras (Sr), Anahi Pena (Jr), Sydney Lukancic (Jr), Asia Kocheva (So)
Key newcomers: Briahna Klobnak (Fr), Veronica Klobnak (Fr), Ava Offerman (Fr)
Worth noting: The Tigers have experience up front, but will still be on the young side. Kittl and Contreras will provide leadership, and Kocheva qualified for the sectional meet a season ago.
Joliet Central
Coach: Neil Brockett (fifth season)
Top returners: Emma Schlismann, Dalyssah Guzman-Calderon, Ariana Ortiz
Key newcomers: Monserath Salgado, Madelyn Gloodt, Afrika Armstead-Lee
Worth noting: Experience upfront will help this young Central team, as the numbers are good, but 60% are new. Talent is on this roster, though, so look for this team to get better as the season progresses.
Lincoln-Way West
Coach: Matt Bowden (seventh season)
Last season’s highlights: SWSC Red champions and a 3A State Finals team qualifier
Top returners: Gianna Arizzi (Sr), Annie Pinciak (Jr), Morgan Sallese (Jr), Chloe Miller (So), Makenna Zitkus (So), Mia Klosowski (So)
Key newcomers: Sophia Mikolajczak (So), Ellie Trench (Fr), Makenzie Sallese (Fr), Jayden Gurgone (Fr)
Worth noting: After a magical season in 2021 which saw the Warriors qualify to state as a team for the first time in school history, they want to get back to Peoria in November. Five of the top seven return from that team, and 19 freshmen with talent will help the depth of this team.
Lincoln-Way Central
Coach: Ryan Stapinski
Top returners: Claire Carter, Ella Maldonado, Shea Martin, Ceci Nilson, Emily Ihrke, Nancy Flais
Key newcomers: Ava Dughetti (Fr), Briana Slaney (Fr)
Worth noting: The top seven return for the Knights, which should prove valuable, especially at the end of the season. Throw in a group of talented freshmen and underclassmen, and this could be a team to watch.
Morris
Coach: Joe Blumberg (18th season)
Last season’s highlights: Won Interstate 8 Conference and qualified as team to state, both firsts in school history
Top returners: Joy Dudley (Sr), Moriah Mayberry (Sr), Makensi Martin (So), Danica Martin (So), Jaydyn Bertram (So)
Key newcomers: Paityn Valentine (So), McKenzie Ragland (So), Aubrey Bormet (Fr), Hope Emmerich (Fr)
Worth noting: This Morris team has the experience and confidence after a record-setting season last year. The only problem is the depth. They must stay healthy and get the freshmen varsity experience along the way.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Matt Clarke (16th season)
Last season’s highlights: 10th place 1A State Finals finish and a regional title
Top returners: Claire Blotnik (Jr), Ella Dwyer (Jr), Sophia Mihelich (Jr), Annie Tibbott (Jr), Jordan Reeves (Jr), Erin Nash (Sr)
Key newcomers: Ella Heinen (Fr)
Worth noting: A very strong junior class with state meet experience will lead the Angels. After their 10th-place state finish a season ago, this group has the talent to move up in the standings come November.
—
BOYS
Minooka
Coach: Kevin Gummerson (24th season)
Last season’s highlights: Team state qualifier
Top returners: Zach Balzer (Sr), Ben Paugys (Sr), Ben Paugys (Sr), Ben Resar (Sr), Liam Anderson (Jr), Hayden Host (Jr), Caleb Kies (Jr), Tyler Herrera (Jr)
Key newcomers: Sam Cernitch (So), Nate Napoli (So)
Worth noting: The Indians lost plenty to graduation from last season’s state team, but Balzer will lead this group that has some experience. With a strong sophomore and freshman crew, this program reloads every season and can never be overlooked.
Plainfield Central
Coach: Jeff Purdom
Last season’s highlights: Team state qualifier
Top returners: Harlan Matson (Jr), Tyler Schick (Jr), Tanner Torri (Sr), Arnold Arce (Jr)
Key newcomers: Luke Adair (So), Tyler Weir (So), Ubaldo Rodriquez (So)
Worth noting: Central will look to build off the momentum from a state run season last year, but will be young and inexperienced. But if the underclassmen improve during the season, the Wildcats will be a factor by the end.
Plainfield South
Coach: Jason Crowe (17th season)
Last season’s highlights: Placed seventh at the 3A State meet
Top returners: Camyn Viger (Jr), Dylan Maroney (So), Ethan Reynoso (Sr), Gavin Borger (Jr), B.J. Sorg (Sr), Jack Wright (Sr), Owen O’Shea (Sr)
Worth noting: With practically their entire state team returning, the Cougars will be one of the best teams in the state this season. Their focus is on daily improvement and staying healthy through the long season, as the returning runners have been working for this opportunity since last November.
Plainfield North
Coach: Andy Derks (12th season)
Last season’s highlights: Placed 11th at the 3A State meet
Top returners: Oliver Burns (Sr), Oliver Tracey (Sr)
Worth noting: With great leadership up front, Derks has a group of four to five runners looking to close the gap and make a run at the state finals. The Tigers have a strong freshmen class that are way ahead of previous seasons. They are ready to compete with anyone this season.
Joliet Central
Coach: Doug Cherry
Last season’s highlights: Qualified as team to sectionals, two individual state qualifiers
Key newcomers: Juan Guevara (Jr), Jonathan Mooney (Jr), Yandel Martinez (Jr), Myles Wedic (Jr), Alejandro Santos (Sr)
Worth noting: The Steelmen will have to rebuild their entire team this season, as all six sectional participants graduated. Not one team member has any varsity experience. The goal will be to improve each week, gain experience and have fun going through the process.
Joliet West
Coach: Adam Conrad (third season)
Last season’s highlights: Marcellus Mines was SPC and regional individual champion
Top returners: Marcellus Mines (Jr), Emmanuel Zamoras (Sr), Sebastian Rojas (Sr), Alejandro Vieyra (Jr), Jose Nevarez (Jr), Joey Grasso (Jr)
Key newcomers: Julian Esquivet (So), Connor Kelly (So), Aiden Grembowicz (So)
Worth noting: Mines, one of the best runners in the state, will led this Joliet West group that does have varsity experience and has worked hard over the summer. Conrad is also pleased with his numbers and expects this to be a good season.
Romeoville
Coach: Jason Krausz
Top returners: Tyler Unverzagt, Ethan Hurley
Key newcomers: Max Venegas, Javier Tinoco, Noah Pulins
Worth noting: The Spartans will be young after losing many varsity members to graduation and will not have a senior on the team. Unverzagt does have varsity experience and will led this young group with the goal of improving each week and running well at the end of the season.
Joliet Catholic
Coach: Jason Midlock (seventh season)
Top returners: Nathan Ciarlette (Jr), Jake Conn (Sr)
Key newcomers: Chris Corsi, Brandon Paone
Worth noting: Another young area team will give opportunities for the underclassmen to gain experience, not only for the end of the season run, but for future seasons. Ciarlette is coming off a great wrestling season, followed that up in track and will be the leader for the Hillmen.
Morris
Coach: Joe Blumberg (18th season)
Last season’s highlights: Two 2A State qualifiers
Top returners: Kaden Welch (Sr), Noah Smith (Sr), Vinny Montero (Sr)
Key newcomers: Logan Matzen (so), Nikita Hovious (Fr), Brodie Peterson (Fr), Jonathon Zarbock (Fr), Chase McConnell (Fr), Owen Noon (Fr)
Worth noting: A young team, but Morris will have experience and leadership from Welch, who wants to get back to state and earn All-State recognition. This staff will bring the freshmen along slowly to gain experience a little at a time and be ready for the end of the season.
Lincoln-Way East
Coach: Ross Widinski (18th season)
Last season’s highlights: Team state qualifier
Top returners: Jack Roberts (Sr), Justin Falejczyk (Sr), Gerry Cushing (Sr), Miguel Garcia (Sr), Tizoc Landeros (Sr)
Key newcomers: Jonathan Creech (Sr), Michael Andruch (Fr), Coleman Kavanaugh (Fr), Logan Kessling (So)
Worth noting: The Griffins hope to continue to build on last season’s success and make another trip to Peoria in November. This group had an excellent summer of training and will look to gain confidence as the season progresses.