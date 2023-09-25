Pets of the Week: Sept. 25, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Pickles is a 3-year-old terrier mix that loves to meet new people. He also loves to play with toys and go on walks to explore new places. He is friendly, goofy and fun. To meet Pickles, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Spice is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair that is easy-going, calm, and friendly, so he should adjust well to any home. He will greet new people and has befriended other cats in his foster home. He loves to play with the other cats and toys. He has a confident and curious nature. To meet Spice, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Indie is an Australian shepherd mix. She is a bit skittish at first but warms up with slow introductions. She loves to play with toys and never misses a treat. Indie is a herding dog, and potential adopters should educate themselves on the breed. Indy needs to be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Mittens is a domestic medium haired kitten. He loves to play with toys and his siblings, but he needs a forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

At 6 months old, silly Mason is a typical rambunctious kitten. He loves to play and leaps high to try and catch his toys. Mason tested positive for feline leukemia, so he needs to be the only cat in the home home or share a home with a leukemia-positive cat. To meet Mason, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Leo and Maya are a 2-year-old bonded pair of cats that have lived at the shelter for more than 200 days. They are social and brave and happy to accept pets from visitors. Maya tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus. Leo tested positive for feline leukemia but has remained healthy his entire stay. They cannot live with other cats, but they do appear to be fine with the calmer dogs that they have met. To meet Leo and Maya, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.