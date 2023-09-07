Plainfield schools hold walk for suicide prevention Saturday

Raise awareness of suicide by attending a free student-founded walk on Saturday in Plainfield.

The fourth annual Plainfield Suicide Prevention Walk will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Plainfield High School-Central Campus at 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive.

Attendees will walk the school’s track for an hour ”in honor or in memory of someone touched by suicide,” according to a news release from Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202 announcing the event.

In addition, attendees may sign a banner with their reason for walking, buy a bracelet with proceeds benefiting Silver Oaks and Rogers behavioral health centers, take an inspiration sticker, and wear beads representing different levels of support for those struggling.

The event also will feature a speaker from Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox.

PHSCC graduate Kaden Dolbee created the walk in September 2019 “to raise awareness of suicide, honor those who have died by suicide, and show support for those who may be considering suicide and need support,” according to the release.

The National Honor Society, including this year’s leaders, seniors Isabella Torres and Annabella Campbell, run this annual event.

For more information, visit @PfieldSuicPrev on X, formerly known as Twitter.