Pets of the Week: Sept. 4, 2023

Isabella is a 1-year-old terrier. She is energetic and curious. She has a wonderful temperament and is good with children and new people. She loves walks. To meet Isabella, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Peeps is a 3-year-old tabby that was found as a stray. She is friendly and likes attention. She will roll around and look for belly rubs when petted. She is tentative around other cats and prefers to keep to herself, but she is not aggressive. She will make a wonderful couch companion and friend. To meet Peeps, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Olivia is a spunky blue heeler/border collie mix who is full of energy and love. She is food-motivated so she would likely enjoy learning new things with treats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Calvin is a domestic shorthair who came from a hoarding situation. He is a bit shy but with time in a patient and loving forever home, he should come out of his shell. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.