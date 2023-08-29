Pets of the Week: Aug. 28, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Blue is a 2-year-old shorthair that was rescued from the euthanasia list of an animal control in southern Illinois. He is outgoing, curious and friendly. He will give affectionate head rubs when petted and he is eager for attention. To meet Blue, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Indy is a 6-month-old shepherd/husky mix that was found as a young stray. She is outgoing, playful and a lot of fun. She gets along with other dogs and likes children. She has a lot of puppy energy and is ready to make a great family dog. To meet Indy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Milo is a fun and active beagle/heeler mix who knows the commands “sit” and “paw.” He needs to be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Annette is a 10-year-old long hair tortoiseshell cat who needs a cozy home. She loves affection and will rub all over people. She needs to be the only cat in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.