Pets of the Week: Aug. 21, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Skippy is a 3-year-old mixed breed. He loves long walks and playing with his toys. He would make a great hiking partner. He is good with other dogs and children. To meet Skippy, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Honeycomb is a 4-year-old domestic shorthair that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois. She is quiet, gentle and sweet. She can be timid in new situations, but she warms up quickly and then enjoys attention. She has a very soft, silky coat and loves pets. She is good with other cats. She has the potential to be a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Honeycomb, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cupcake is a young retriever/pit bull terrier mix who came to the shelter from an animal control. She is a typical puppy, full of energy and curiosity. Cupcake needs an adopter that will work on her training and getting through the puppy stages. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Fletcher is a domestic medium-haired cat who came to the shelter from a local animal control. He is sweet as can be and loves attention. Fletcher seems to do fine with other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.