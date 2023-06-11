Pets of the Week: June 12, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Draco is a happy and fun, 40-pound, 1-year-old terrier. He is very outgoing, lovable and sweet. He loves to play with toys and go on walks. He is well-mannered with a big heart and mild temperament. To meet Draco, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Harmony is a 3-year-old dilute calico that was rescued from a high kill shelter in Kentucky. She is gentle with a loving nature. She warms up quickly and just wants pets and attention. Harmony spent time in a foster home where she got along with other cats and learned to live with a dog. To meet Harmony, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Indie is a small Australian shepherd mix who is skittish. But she warms up quickly with slow introductions and with gentle movements. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Jeff is a senior domestic long-hair who came to the shelter after his owner died. He is somewhat shy but very sweet and enjoys pets and brushing. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.