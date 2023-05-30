Romeoville High School valedictorian defines success, stresses need for empathy

When Romeoville High School valedictorian Lilian Borbas addressed the Class of 2023, she assured her fellow classmates she wasn’t the typical “four-year, straight A student,” since she flunked her first Advance Placement class.

Instead, Borbas noted the diversity of talent among her classmates and said, “the secret to success, although simple, is to not accept defeat.”

“No matter how difficult it might be to pick yourself back up, please learn from your failure and choose to be better – but only better than yourself and for yourself,” Borbas said during her commencement speech from the Romeoville High School football field. “Not only that, but I encourage all of you to find a balance, whatever that might mean to you.”

Borbas said in an email that she will attend the University of Illinois at Chicago’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences as well as the Honors College. Borbas plans to major in biological sciences “on a pre-medical path” and is considering double minoring in Spanish and mathematics.

She hopes to become a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology.

“I want to practice medicine as an OBGYN, but also want to devote time to cancer research, in pursuit of finding cures and helping those who are negatively impacted by diseases,” Borbas said in the email.

During her commencement speech, Borbas stressed empathy in various situations.

She asked for empathy for people who struggled during the pandemic and took a moment to pay respects to those “who lost their lives at the hand of gun violence.”

“I can only hope that in the future, especially in places of education, that people can go forth without fear, and find a sense of peace,” Borbas said during her commencement speech.

Borbas reminded those present that life is filled with decisions and people always have choices, “perhaps not in what situations you end up in, but in the ways you handle them,” she said in her commencement speech.

She praised the strength of those dealing with grief and loss and hoped they could soon wear genuine smiles.

She praised students living in incomplete households or traveling between households for keeping their heads up and hoped they might soon find their homes.

To those battling internal battles, Borbas praised their endurance.

“And to everyone here, even if you have no idea what the next best decision is, choose to be optimistic,” Borbas said. “Keep coming into contact with opportunities.”

Borbas encouraged everyone to apologize, forgive and say, “I love you.”

“If you’re still lost, then I urge you to make the simple choice, that’s applicable no matter where you go,” she said. “And that is to be kind and have empathy.”

In the email, Borbas also encouraged incoming high school freshmen to “understand that your teachers are human beings as well.”

“Having that empathy toward them helps to build a more personal connection and lets them know that you care about them just as much as they care about you,” Borbas said. “Although we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, it’s important to recognize their hard work and commitment to our futures every day and, in return, they will be more empathetic toward you as well.”

Romeoville High School is part of Valley View Community Unit School District 365U.

For more information, visit vvsd.org.