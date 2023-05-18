Joliet Central’s H.S. announces its 2023 Mr. J and Ms. J

Joliet Central High School recently announced that Rafael Gutierrez and Madison Schlismann were named 2023 Mr. and Ms. J at a banquet April 26 at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet.

Mr. and Ms. J are two high school seniors who best represent the ideal students at Joliet Township High School Central Campus, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204 announcing the honor.

The tradition of selecting Mr. and Ms. J began in 1958, District 204 said.

Faculty select candidates who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and demonstrated school involvement, community service and “JTHS character attributes,” District 204 said.

Gutierrez said he will attend the University of Chicago to double major in business and mathematics. He tentatively is considering becoming an actuary.

Schlismann said she’s attending JJC with a plan to major in respiratory therapy. She also plans to golf and and play soccer next year at JJC. Her long-term goal is to earn her master’s degree in respiratory therapy and work in a hospital after college.

Both gave advice for incoming freshman.

“Try everything you can throughout high school, attempt to leave with no regrets,” Gutierrez said.

Schlismann said, “I would tell incoming freshmen not to be afraid to try new things and to believe in yourself because the only person that sets the limit for you is yourself.”

More about Rafael Gutierrez

Joliet Central High School senior Rafael Gutierrez was named the 2023 Mr. J at a banquet held on April 26 at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township High School District 204)

Gutierrez is president of the National Honor Society, an Illinois State Scholar, member of Rho Kappa Honors Society, Brothers Unite, the Forge Athletic Leadership Club, Buddies Unite, the Spirit Squad and has participated as a member with the baseball, wrestling, cross country, scholastic bowl and math teams, according to District 204.

He completed more than 1,000 lifetime community service hours at Belmont Little League, where he announced, coached, umpired and donated landscaping services. Gutierrez mows lawns for elderly neighbors free of charge, volunteered at the Central Baseball Youth Clinic for four years and participated in the MLK Day of Service, according to District 204.

More about Madison Schlismann

Joliet Central High School senior Madison Schlismann was named 2023 Ms. J at a banquet held on April 26 at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township High School District 204)

Schlismann is a member of the marching, symphonic and pep bands, ILMEA Music Honors Society, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Social Studies Honors Society, Forge Athletic Leadership Club, Buddies Unite and Student Ambassadors, according to Joliet Central. She has participated as a member of the cross country, golf, soccer and wrestling teams. She’s volunteered at Hands of Hope, the MLK Day of Service and with Meals on Wheels since third grade.