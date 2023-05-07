Pets of the Week: May 8, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Rue is a 10-month-old terrier mix that’s friendly and gets along with other dogs. She is strong and has lots of puppy energy, so she needs a home without young children. She loves to run and play. To meet Rue, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Two-year-old Sword was found with her litter of kittens as a stray. Now that her kittens all have homes, she is ready for her happy ending. Sword is affectionate, outgoing, playful and active. She likes pets and attention and enjoys being brushed. She is confident, can entertain herself and is low maintenance. To meet Sword, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Dusty is a shepherd mix that’s made great progress but needs an experienced owner to continue with training. Dusty also is very active and needs a family to keep him busy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Bronx is a domestic shorthair tabby who came to the shelter as a stray. He likes to be pet but will let you know when he’s had enough attention. Bronx is positive for FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus), so he needs family to keep him relaxed and happy. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Deena is a 3-year-old brindle that does well with dogs, although not so much with small dogs and cats since her gut instinct gets ahead of her. Otherwise, Deena has great manners. She knows three commands: sit, lie down and paw. She loves affection and rolls on her back for belly rubs. She loves to chase water from the outside hose. To meet Deena, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333 with any questions.

Three-year-old Salvia is very sweet and needs a home again. She gets along with small, calm dogs and does well with other cats if they match her low energy and give her space. She loves to chase wand toys and adores scratching posts and sitting on top of cat trees. To meet Salvia, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.