April 01, 2023
Shaw Local
Plainfield Lions Club to host annual Meat Madness on Sunday

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
The Plainfield Lions Club will raffle off cuts of meat on Sunday at its annual “Meat Madness” fundraiser. (Provided by Plainfield Lions Club)

The Plainfield Lions Club will raffle off cuts of meat Sunday at its annual “Meat Madness” fundraiser.

“Meat Madness” will take place at 1 p.m. at Uptown Tap, 24035 W. Lockport Road in Plainfield, according to a news release from the Plainfield Lions Club.

Take a chance at winning some of the best steaks, chops and burgers from Tischler’s Market in Plainfield through the Plainfield Lions Club’s “World Famous Wheel of Meat,” the Lions Club said.

The Plainfield Lions Club will host 40 to 50 raffles throughout the day. Proceeds benefit Plainfield-area children and families in need, the Lions Club said.

Since 1999, the club has donated $372,725 to District 202 families in need through its holiday gift basket program, according to the release. In the past 10 years, the club has donated $100,000 to area people needing sight and hearing services.

For more information, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/plainfield_il/index.php.