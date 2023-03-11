New Lenox hospital makes Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2023′ list.

Newsweek recognized Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox by including it on its “World’s Best Hospitals 2023″ list,

It’s not only the fifth time Newsweek has recognized Silver Cross, but she believes “we are moving up the list,” Ruth Colby, president and chief executive officer of the hospital, said.

Silver Cross Hospital ranked No. 133 for hospital’s in the U.S.

“It’s all about the people who work here,” Colby said. “We have outstanding medical staff. We have outstanding nurses. We have outstanding caregivers, We have outstanding volunteers. And all of them are working together so that patients are safe, outcomes are good and that people have a really positive experience…healthcare is teamwork.”

Colby said awards such as this one look at publicly available data, such as Medicare data and patient satisfaction scores. Colby said recognition from Newsweek and other organizations means the community can rely on Silver Cross Hospital for high quality care and safety.

“Safety is the most important thing,” Colby said. “We’re a very, very complex organization. And our attention to details is what prevents any kind of errors. Errors can be huge in health care. We don’t want any errors.”



Colby said Silver Cross staff have a saying: “If you can move it, you can measure it.”

“We measure everything,” Colby said. “If things are not to our satisfaction, we shine a spotlight on it. We create teams to improve it. It’s all about knowing the metrics that make a safe, high quality, good experience. It’s paying attention to what consumers say.”

Colby said Silver Cross Hospitals has a patient advisory council where members meet and discuss how Silver Cross can improve. The Silver Cross Health Community Commission keeps a sharp eye on health care disparities, especially in the Black and Brown communities.

She said it’s important to remember that people are not numbers.

“They’re people,” Colby said.

Colby said Silver Cross Hospital recently opened a clinic for patients with advanced heart failure and plans to open a hyperbaric oxygen therapy service to assist people with faster wound healing.

Silver Cross Hospital also opened level III, 24-bed neonatal intensive care unit in 2022, the first NICU in Will County.

But Silver Cross Hospital isn’t currently planning additional large capital projects, she said. The hospital is mainly focusing on recovering financially from the pandemic, she said.

“I’m just really privileged to be the president and CEO of this fabulous organization,” Colby said. “And I’m very privileged to be part of this community; the community has been so supportive. And I’m really, really proud of the people who work here, the people who practice here and the people who take the time to volunteer here.”

For more information, visit silvercross.org.

