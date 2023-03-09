Silver Cross in New Lenox starts clinic for patients with advanced heart failure

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has opened a new outpatient clinic for patients with congestive heart failure.

The new Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Silver Cross offers individual appointments several times each week, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

This clinic provides “consultation with heart failure specialists, individualized treatment plans and visits with advanced practice nurses for symptom monitoring, medication management and education” and to provide patients with the “latest technology and approaches to heart care,” Silver Cross said.

The goal is for patients with advanced heart failure to visit the clinic seven to 14 days after their release from the hospital to help prevent readmission, Silver Cross said.

Jennifer White, manager of cardiovascular services at Silver Cross, said in the news release that she will review case histories of Silver Cross patients to determine good candidates for the clinic and then talk to their doctors about a referral.

Jennifer White, manager of cardiovascular services at Silver Cross Hospital (Photo courtesy of Silver Cross Hospital)

“The main focus is educating patients, optimizing life-prolonging treatments and partnering with their physicians to help patients live longer, better lives,” White said in the release. “For some, who may have more advanced disease, we can help to determine if they would benefit from a cardiac transplant or cardiac-assist device.”



In addition to White, members of the Advanced Heart Failure Clinic team at Silver Cross include Dr. Gregory Macaluso, Dr. Jessica Pillarella, Dr. Vinh Chau, Dr. Mark Dela Cruz, Silver Cross said.

For more information about the Silver Cross Advanced Heart Failure Clinic, call 815-300-3811.

AT A GLANCE

The new Advanced Heart Failure Clinic at Silver Cross offers

* Consultation with specialists

* Individualized treatment plans

* Symptom monitoring

* Medication management

* Access to latest treatments and technology