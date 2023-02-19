Pets of the Week: Feb. 20, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pets of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 1200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Apple is a 7-year-old brindle Boxer mix that was rescued from a local animal control and needs second chance at a good life. This sweet senior has lots of spunk for her age. She loves attention and children. She needs to be the only pet in the home or live with a calm dog her size. To meet Apple, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Cass is a 5-year-old, 13-pound domestic shorthair that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois where he was at risk of being euthanized. He is loving, friendly, interactive, curious and affectionate. He is good with other cats and would be a good couch companion. To meet Cass, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Nora is a sweet Lab mix who is one of the shelter’s parvovirus puppies. She has completed her treatment and quarantine and is ready for her forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Boogie is a large, domestic shorthair cat who loves to cuddle. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.