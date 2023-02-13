February 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Wanted: Will County fish fries

The Herald-News invites churches and organizations to submit their fish fry information

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's East side offers a one-, two- or three-piece fish dinner of either Alaskan cod (the Knights’ specialty, according to the menu) or Alaskan walleye. Prices are $11.50, $15.50 and $17.50 for the cod dinners, and $8.50, $11.25 and $13.75 for the walleye. Dinners come with two slices of bread, battered fries and a vinegar coleslaw.

The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's East side hosts fish fries all year-round. (Shaw Media)

Local fish fries are popular among Will County residents on Ash Wednesday and during the Fridays of Lent.

The Herald-News wants to let readers know where to find them.

The Herald-News is inviting churches and organizations to submit their fish fry information. Please include the fish fry’s time, dates, location, if carryout is available and a phone number, email or website where readers can find more information.

Deadline is Feb. 19.

Questions?

Contact Denise M. Baran-Unland at 815-280-4122 or dunland@shawmedia.com.