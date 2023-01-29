Pets of the Week: January 30, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Butch is an 18-month-old terrier that is outgoing, active and friendly. He loves walks and would be a great hiking partner. He likes to play with toys and give kisses. He is good with other dogs and needs a home with a big yard and older children because he is so strong. To meet Butch, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Butch is an 18-month-old terrier that is outgoing, active and friendly. He loves walks and would be a great hiking partner. He likes to play with toys and give kisses. He is good with other dogs and needs a home with a big yard and older children because he is so strong. To meet Butch, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Kim is a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois. She is energetic, outgoing, sassy and curious. She likes affection on her terms. She is working on her social skills. She gets excited for attention and clearly wants to be loved, but she doesn’t always know the right way to show it. She needs an understanding adopter that will work with her. To meet Kim, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Kim is a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair that was rescued from an animal control in southern Illinois. She is energetic, outgoing, sassy and curious. She likes affection on her terms. She is working on her social skills. She gets excited for attention and clearly wants to be loved, but she doesn’t always know the right way to show it. She needs an understanding adopter that will work with her. To meet Kim, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Buddy is a miniature pinscher/terrier mix who was an owner-surrender from downstate. He is super sweet and very excitable and seems to do well with other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Buddy is a miniature pinscher/terrier mix who was an owner-surrender from downstate. He is super sweet and very excitable and seems to do well with other dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Evelyn is a tabby domestic shorthair who came to shelter after a colony caretaker found her begging for attention. She sweet and a hidden gem in the cat room. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Evelyn is a tabby domestic shorthair who came to shelter after a colony caretaker found her begging for attention. She sweet and a hidden gem in the cat room. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Hammy is 10 months old and needs a family that will appreciate his exuberance for life and doesn’t mind a loud and needy cat in their lives. Hammy is talkative and follows people around. To meet Hammy, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.

Hammy is 10 months old and needs a family that will appreciate his exuberance for life and doesn’t mind a loud and needy cat in their lives. Hammy is talkative and follows people around. To meet Hammy, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Aemma is approximately 6 years old. She loves to fetch and will gently drop the ball for someone to throw it again. She’s very mellow and has a sweet demeanor. She enjoys the company of dogs that match her soft personality. She also does well with cats. To meet Aemma, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333 if you have any questions.