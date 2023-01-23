Pets of the Week: Jan. 23, 2023

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Dolly is a 4-year-old silly, playful and energetic terrier. She gets along with other dogs and loves to be around people. She is affectionate, polite and potty-trained. To meet Dolly, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Choti is an 18-month-old petite tortie. She loves pets and will show her appreciation by giving affectionate head rubs. She does well with other cats but loves to play independently. She likes to cuddle, sleep in her foster’s bed and eat treats. To meet Choti, Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Bugsy is a Labrador retriever/hound mix. He is shy at first but then he is all wiggles and jumps. He is super playful and loves other small dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Astro is domestic shorthair who sweet, cuddly and playful. He needs a forever family to dote on him. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.