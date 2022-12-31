Will County officials, residents share their hopes with the Herald-News for 2023

The Herald-News would like to wish the residents of Will County best wishes and a prosperous 2023. Here is what some officials and residents would like to see in the new year.

John F. Argoudelis: Mayor of Plainfield

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis sits in attendance for Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech in Plainfield. Friday, June 24, 2022 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“My wish for Will County, which is the same as my wish for Plainfield, is that we will understand the value of working together for the common good as elected officials and rise above some of the pettiness that sometimes occurs in politics, and realize why we’re in office and what we’re doing for everyone’s benefit.”

Tim Baldermann: Mayor of New Lenox

To recognize the 10th anniversary of the New Lenox campus and honor Silver Cross for its many contributions over the past decade, New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann read a special proclamation at the Village Board’s Feb. 14 meeting. Silver Cross Senior Vice President of External Affairs Scott Paddock (left) and Ruth Colby, President and CEO of Silver Cross Hospital, were present during the reading of the proclamation. (Photo provided)

“I would hope people would find some common ground and be compassionate and kind to each other – a little less political and a little more passionate and understanding. That’s my wish for everybody every day. I think if we really look at it, we all want the same things. Everyone wants to be happy. Everybody wants to make sure their kids get a good education and that they’re safe. My wish is that we can all be passionate about what we believe but be compassionate with each other.”

Natalie Coleman: Will County Board (D-Plainfield) and founder of After the Peanut

Will County Board member Natalie Coleman, D-Plainfield, listens during a Will County Board Capital Improvements Committee meeting on June 7, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

“I think my biggest wish is that we are really efficient in our infrastructure projects. I would also like to reduce the number of homeless citizens in Will County – and homeless not necessarily living on the street. A family of five might have another family of four living with them because they do not have enough funds to get their own place. I’d like to continue the rental assistance programs and programs that help people with their utilities and things of that nature. That those who have small businesses can stay in business and that the business can thrive. And that people start looking at local businesses not as supporting an individual but actually supporting that person and their family. When what they create is not able to thrive, that can lead to mental health issues.”

Ray Soliman: Mayor of Crest Hill

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman speaks during an assembly honoring the Joliet Catholic Class 4A football state champions. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“My wish would be for prosperity, growth and peace for all communities in Will County.”

Steve Streit: Mayor of Lockport

Lockport Mayor Steve Streit gives a plaque to the football team at the city celebration of Lockport football's state championship at Central Square in downtown Lockport. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“I’d like to have an actual plan by the county to address truck traffic east and west across the Des Plaines River.”