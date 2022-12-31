Will County officials, residents share their hopes with the Herald-News for 2023

The Herald-News would like to wish the residents of Will County best wishes and a prosperous 2023. Here is what some officials and residents would like to see in the new year.
John F. Argoudelis: Mayor of Plainfield
“My wish for Will County, which is the same as my wish for Plainfield, is that we will understand the value of working together for the common good as elected officials and rise above some of the pettiness that sometimes occurs in politics, and realize why we’re in office and what we’re doing for everyone’s benefit.”
Tim Baldermann: Mayor of New Lenox
“I would hope people would find some common ground and be compassionate and kind to each other – a little less political and a little more passionate and understanding. That’s my wish for everybody every day. I think if we really look at it, we all want the same things. Everyone wants to be happy. Everybody wants to make sure their kids get a good education and that they’re safe. My wish is that we can all be passionate about what we believe but be compassionate with each other.”
Natalie Coleman: Will County Board (D-Plainfield) and founder of After the Peanut
“I think my biggest wish is that we are really efficient in our infrastructure projects. I would also like to reduce the number of homeless citizens in Will County – and homeless not necessarily living on the street. A family of five might have another family of four living with them because they do not have enough funds to get their own place. I’d like to continue the rental assistance programs and programs that help people with their utilities and things of that nature. That those who have small businesses can stay in business and that the business can thrive. And that people start looking at local businesses not as supporting an individual but actually supporting that person and their family. When what they create is not able to thrive, that can lead to mental health issues.”
Ray Soliman: Mayor of Crest Hill
“My wish would be for prosperity, growth and peace for all communities in Will County.”
Steve Streit: Mayor of Lockport
“I’d like to have an actual plan by the county to address truck traffic east and west across the Des Plaines River.”