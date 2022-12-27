Baran-Unland: Enjoy a trip to Joliet’s Christmas past with our gallery of vintage photos

Several years ago, my son Timothy Baran and I started a tradition of walking through downtown Joliet on an evening before Christmas.

I would share memories of downtown past (I’m 61 so I have plenty of memories). And my son, who still has lingering photojournalist aspirations, took pictures with his phone camera of Christmas in all the ways we found it.

[ All is calm and a lot is bright in downtown Joliet ]

But by the time our schedules synced up this year, temperatures sharply dropped and a winter storm warning was issued for Northern Illinois.

We’re hoping get downtown next week, if it warms up, before holiday decorations are taken down and packed up for another year.

So instead of Joliet’s Christmas present, we bring you a gallery of 23 photos of Joliet’s Christmas past - and look ahead to the Christmas of Joliet’s future.