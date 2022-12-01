Get a photo with a horse, donate to Salvation Army on Saturday in New Lenox

The Will County Trail Riders will once again ring bells and collect donations for The Salvation Army.

About a dozen volunteers and their horses will work, take turns working three-hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting) at the Walmart in New Lenox, said Bruce Bochenek, president of the Will Country Trail Riders.

Most volunteers will bring one horse. But one member also brings a miniature horse. Bochenek’s wife, Patricia, will bring two horses: Ben, a Kentucky mountain horse, and Boomer, a Tennessee walker.

Can people take photos with the horses?

“Oh, absolutely,” Bochenek said. “In fact, we encourage it.”

Donations to The Salvation Army are not mandatory to take free photos with the horses, Bochenek said.

Bochenek said 2022 marks the seventh year the Will County Trail Riders has served as bell ringers for the nonprofit. The club typically collects $1,000 each year, he said.

One of the club’s missions is help greater Will County community.

“We really like to do that,” Bochenek said.

In fact, the annual bell ringing event with the horses is “one of the nicest things we do,” Bochenek said.

“The people with the horses like it,” Bochenek said. “But more importantly, we’re giving back to the community. The Salvation Army – they do a tremendous job. They help all these people in the community with housing and serving food. It’s really a wonderful organization.”

On top of it, ringing bells for The Salvation Army with horses in tow just makes for a fun day, Bochenek said.

“You see all these people,” he said. “Sometimes they bring their children and they want to take pictures and photos for Christmas. But it’s not only kids. You’d be surprised. Husbands and wives come together. Girlfriends. These are all people who are walking into Walmart to shop.”

Some customers even return with carrots for the horses, Bochenek said.

“We have people come out just to enjoy themselves and take a picture with the horses,: Bochenek said. “It’s nice to see them smile. And if they’d like to contribute to The Salvation Army – that’s really why we’re there.”

For information, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/joliet and willcountytrailriders.com.