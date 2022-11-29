Register now for Veterans Appreciation Night at Lockport H.S.

Lockport Township High School will host its annual Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday night.

The event is open to all veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces.

An appreciation ceremony will take place before the basketball game at the Lockport High School East Campus gymnasium.

Veterans should arrive by 5:30 p.m. so they have time to mingle, receive their commemorative T-shirt and sign the memory book.

Before the unfurling of the giant U.S, flag and singing of the national anthem, veterans will be escorted into the gymnasium and individually recognized for their service.

Veterans and their guests may then stay for the Porters vs Lincoln-Way West basketball game, courtesy of Lockport Township High School.

Lockport High School East Campus located at 1333 East 7th Street.

Register at lths.org or contact Mike Zaworski at mzaworski@lths.org or 815-588-8591.