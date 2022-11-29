November 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Register now for Veterans Appreciation Night at Lockport H.S.

Veterans will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland
Despite the winter weather, approximately 100 veterans came out to Lockport Township High School’s east campus on Feb. 4 for the school’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night. Veterans and students together held the American flag while everyone who attended sang the National Anthem. Berlands of Joliet donated the large flag. The next Veterans Appreciation Night will be Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo provided)

Lockport Township High School will host its annual Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday night.

The event is open to all veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces.

An appreciation ceremony will take place before the basketball game at the Lockport High School East Campus gymnasium.

Veterans should arrive by 5:30 p.m. so they have time to mingle, receive their commemorative T-shirt and sign the memory book.

Before the unfurling of the giant U.S, flag and singing of the national anthem, veterans will be escorted into the gymnasium and individually recognized for their service.

Veterans and their guests may then stay for the Porters vs Lincoln-Way West basketball game, courtesy of Lockport Township High School.

Lockport High School East Campus located at 1333 East 7th Street.

Register at lths.org or contact Mike Zaworski at mzaworski@lths.org or 815-588-8591.