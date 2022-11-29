MLK Day of Service returns to Joliet in 2023: register now

During this season of giving, consider giving part of your day to the community on Jan. 16, 2023.

That when the annual MLK Day of Service returns to Joliet for the first time since 2019. Volunteers, event meal sponsors and service projects from community organizations are all needed.

These projects may include “painting, cleaning, organizing, volunteering in food pantries, making blankets for the homeless, decorating valentines for veterans and much more,” according to a news release from organizers.

Ericka Williams, MLK Day of Service event co-chair, said in the release from organizers that event typically attracts 750 to 1,000 volunteers “who complete service projects for organizations throughout the community.”

During its 16-year tradition, MLK Day of Service volunteers donated 17,110 service hours to 369 community projects.

“It is an event for all ages where families can volunteer side-by-side,” Williams said in the release. “Whatever the age or ability, there is a project for everyone as we make our community stronger while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Home base for the event is the Joliet Central Student Center at 201 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet. That’s where volunteers will meet for breakfast and registration from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the program launch from 8:30 to 9 a.m.

Volunteers will then disperse into the community to work on service projects until noon. They will return to the student center at noon from lunch and project recap.

For forms to volunteer, submit a community project and to sponsor the event’s breakfast or lunch, visit jths.org/family-resources/announcements.