Joliet kindergarteners explain the importance of Thanksgiving

Art Linkletter, remembered as a pioneer on radio and television, was the author of a bestselling book called “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

Linkletter (deceased) was also known for interviewing children on his “House Party” TV show, which later inspired his book of their candid responses.

But kindergartens students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Joliet recently proved that kids also say the most profonde things, too - and that children’s perceptions of Thanksgiving are very similar to those of adults.

On Friday afternoon, students from five kindergarten classes gathered in the school’s multipurpose room for a pre-Thanksgiving celebration. All the children wore turkey Thanksgiving costumes they created and colored from paper bags.

They excitedly filed into the room and sat next to each other in a large circle, ready to share a kid-friendly feast.

Kindergartner teacher Jennifer Bertino said all five kindergarten classes try to get together as a group once a month. In October, the kindergartners celebrated “Day of the Dead,” she said.

The kindergarteners’ Thanksgiving “feast” consisted of a bowl filled with popcorn, pretzels, cheese curls, marshmallows and M&Ms. Bertino explained to the students that each kindergartner teacher brought a food item to share.

“And then we mixed them all together so we could have a great snack,” Bertino said. “And some juice.”

But before the bowls were distributed, the students rose and followed a screen and the movements of their teachers for the “Turkey Hokey Pokey.” While singing an adaptation of the familiar lyrics, the students followed the directions for which “turkey” parts to put in, out and shake all about: wing, drumstick, stuffing, waddle and tail feather.

Then while waiting for their feast or happily munching it, some of the students shared the best parts of Thanksgiving to them. For some of the children, just like many adults, the fun is in the food.

Maya Blanco said turkey is the best part of the meal as did Joshua Johnson, who prefers dark meat turkey with gravy.

Jurnee Figueroa was looking forward to pizza while Violetta Jaimes Aguilar was more present to the moment, preferring popcorn to the other four items.

Joshua Johnson echoed those sentiments by saying, “”I’m happy for our snacks.”

Like many adults, Zarah Rollins-Smith had some pre-holiday jitters. Mateo Meza was thankful for toys and parks.

But when expressing thankfulness, “family” topped most students’ lists.

Haniel Moreno said Thanksgiving is a time to “share toys” and was thankful for family. Allisson Merino is thankful for “my mama and my papa.”

Elijah Allen is “thankful that my family comes over.” Ben McCarthy is happy to spend time with parents because “sometimes Mom and Dad goes to work.”

Caiden Houston can’t wait to spend time “watching TV all night” with Mom.

And what will they watch?

“Pokémon,” Caiden Houston said.