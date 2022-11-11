3 ways to help Will County residents in need enjoy Thanksgiving

“We choose this time, because it is a time, of all others, when Want is keenly felt, and Abundance rejoices.”

This quote from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” refers to Christmas not Thanksgiving - although it could apply to Thanksgiving, too, with its emphasis on giving thanks for blessings and celebrating with food.

Here are three opportunities for a happier Thanksgiving, whether you are in need of a meal or wish to make meals happen for others.

Shepherd’s Table

The Shepherd’s Table at Daybreak Center in Joliet will serving a Thanksgiving dinner for anyone in need on Thanksgiving Day. Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu includes turkey, dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and variety of pies.

Daybreak Center, which is part of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, is located at 611 E Cass St. in Joliet.

Daybreak Center, which operates 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, “provides emergency housing, and supportive services to individuals and families who are homeless,” according to the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet website.

For more information and to donate, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.

Thanksgiving in 5

Those in need can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings, five days before Thanksgiving at Joliet Central High School.

“Thanksgiving in 5″ will run from 10 a.m. top 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

The event will include the distribution of clothes and winter accessories to those who are homeless, along with care packages with PPE, free haircuts, raffle giveaways, children’s story time and a book giveaway, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

Donate new and gently used clothing, including winter coats, scarves, boots and shoes during school hours at the JTHS Administrative Center, 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet.

For more information about “Thanksgiving in 5″ or to donate toward the event, visit gofund.me/c45e45c9.

Thanksgiving food drive

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Will and Grundy Counties are holding a Thanksgiving food drive through Nov. 14.

Items most needed include soup, gravy, instant mashed potatoes, canned fruit, canned vegetables, cranberry, corn bread mix, stuffing, applesauce, macaroni and cheese, pie crust, pie filling and inner rolls.

Drop items off at 14 Fairlane Drive, Joliet. For more information, call 815-723-2227.