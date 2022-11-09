Veterans Day 2022: where to find observances in Will and Grundy counties

Shortly before Veterans Day each year, Ken Buck typically sends out an email of local ceremonies, along with a short history of Veterans Day.

Buck, superintendent of the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission, said World War I began in 1914 and ended on Nov. 11, 1918. However, World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, Buck wrote.

Nevertheless, the actual fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month: Nov. 11, 1918. The U.S. Congress officially recognized Veterans Day when it passed a resolution on June 4, 1926, Buck wrote.

“Veterans have given us freedom, security, and the greatest nation on earth. It is impossible to put a price on that,” Buck said in his email. “We must never forget their service and sacrifice.”

Here is a list of some breakfasts, ceremonies, and observances available in Will and Grundy counties.

For more information on Veterans Day, visit va.gov/opa/vetsday/vetdayhistory.asp.

· Veterans Day Assembly and Breakfast – Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. Assembly starts at 8:51 a.m., Minooka Community High School South Campus, 26655 West Eames St., Channahon.

· Complimentary Veterans Day Breakfast – 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Romeoville Athletic and Event Center, 55 Phelps Ave., Romeoville.

· Veterans Day Service – 9:30 a.m. American Legion Post 1080, 2625 Ingalls Ave., Joliet. Music by the American Legion Band. Ceremonial gunfire at 11 a.m.

· Veterans Day Service – 10 to 11 a.m., Romeoville Athletic and Event Center, 55 Phelps Ave., Romeoville.

· The 14th Annual Community Veteran’s Day Observance – 11 a.m., Diamond Banquet Hall, 55 S Daly Street Diamond. Sponsored by the Coal City Public Library District. St Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars will participate in the observance. Registration required. Call the library at 815-634-4552.

· Veterans Day Ceremony – 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial, 375 W Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. The ceremony will be recorded for rebroadcast on Bolingbrook Community Television.

· Veterans Day Observance – 11 a.m., Grundy County Courthouse 111 E Washington Street Morris. In the event of inclement weather, observance moves to Shabbona Middle School gym, 725 School St., Morris. Hosted by the Morris American Legion. No parade this year.

· Veterans Day Ceremony – noon to 1 p.m., Lewis University, Convocation Hall SB 130, Br. James Miller Chapel SB 130H, Romeoville

· Free Veterans Day Dinner – noon to 5 p.m., Cantigny Post 367 VFW, 826 Horseshoe Drive, Joliet. Veterans and families are invited for dinner. “Just Jim” will sing from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Patriotic Karaoke will be from 7 to 11 p.m. A prize will be given to all veterans who sing and they will have a chance to win a grand prize and any veteran who wears a part of their uniform. Free drawing for a TV at 5 p.m. Veterans only. For more information, call 815-722-5398.

· Veterans Day Assembly – Morris Community High School will hold an all-school assembly from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. in the main gym, community veterans are invited, please arrive by 1:45 p.m.