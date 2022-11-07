Hooters in Joliet hosting inspirational purse and toiletries drive for women in need

Hooters of Joliet is collecting new purses and toiletries, along with inspirational notes, for a Joliet women’s shelter.

People can donate items to the Joliet restaurant through Nov. 20. Hooters employees will fill the purses with toiletries and notes for the clients at Groundwork and then deliver the purses to Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet.

Guardian Angels Groundwork Domestic Violence Program offers a number of services to victims of domestic abuse.

Services include a 24-hour confidential hotline, emergency shelter, group and individual counseling for adults and children, educational programs, legal and medical advocacy and community programs, according to the Guardian Angel website.

“I have personally had employees and friends in some of these same positions, and I felt I wanted to do whatever I can to help,” Hooters of Joliet General Manager Nicole Sancen, said in a news release from Hooters.

Sancen, a 26-year Hooters employee, said in the release that Hooters of Joliet helps a family or charity ever years. Last year, Hooters of Joliet conducted a coat and hat drive and bought Christmas gifts for families it “adopted,” Sancen said in the release.

Guardian Angel also offers adult protective services, the Exchange Club Center, foster care, Groundwork Domestic Violence Program, Hispanic Outreach Program, Partner Abuse Intervention Program, prevention education and professional training in the areas of domestic and sexual violence, the Sexual Assault Service Center and Suzy’s Caring Place, which provides housing and support to domestic violence survivors and their children.

The Joliet nonprofit recently celebrated its 125th anniversary.

For this new purse drive, Hooters of Joliet is partnering with #LovePurse.

Suggested donated items include feminine products, deodorant, soap, body lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, compact mirrors, combs, socks, slippers, note pads, pens, a few coins for good fortune and, most importantly, a note of inspiration.

Hooters of Joliet is at 3301 Hennepin Drive.

For information, visit lovepurse.org.

To donate directly to Guardian Angel, visit justgiving.com/guardianangelcommunityservices.