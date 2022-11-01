Silver Cross in New Lenox knocks the socks off its monthlong campaign

Last month for most people it was October. For Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, it was Socktober.

Socktober is a campaign that the hospital’s nutrition services team and Morrison Healthcare, a food service company that specializes health care, spearheaded to collect new socks for all ages and sizes which will be given to The Salvation Army in Joliet.

As of Thursday, Silver Cross had collected the most socks – 700 – followed by Hinsdale. Twenty-seven hospitals in the region participated, including Northwestern Memorial, Lurie Children’s and Central DuPage, Silver Cross said.

“I had one doctor that brought 60 to 70 pairs of socks,” Brad Davis, nutrition services said.

Davis said he sent out an email blast to let people know about the campaign and the socks just came in: athletic, dress, casual, adult and children’s socks, Silver Cross said.

Davis said he then had four “really nice boxes decorated” and then placed at four Silver Cross locations, including the hospital and offsite locations.

“The Silver Cross Homer Glen extension has almost 100 socks,” Davis said.

Silver Cross Hospital plans to donate the socks to the Salvation Army in Joliet, David said.

Davis said warm, dry sock socks an important part of preventing frostbite in the homeless population, especially in the colder months, so said. Exposed skin can become frostbitten in less than 30 minutes once the wind chill reaches minus 16.6 degrees Fahrenheit, the Mayo Clinic said.

“Foot Conditions among Homeless Persons: A Systematic Review” referenced a survey that said only 61% of homeless participants changed to a clean pair of socks daily. In that same study, 76% of participants said they kept their feet dry, but 13% said they couldn’t really feel if their feet were wet or dry.

But it’s not just the risk of frostbite that makes clean, dry socks important for people’s feet.

An article from the Boston University School of Public Health said homeless people are at risk for foot care problems simply because they lack resources to take care of their feet. In addition, they often wear their shoes and socks for extended periods of time.

“The socks are just a very important aspect to keep the homeless safe,” Davis said.

Davis credits Silver Cross’ success to generosity of the staff and the doctors at the hospital along with the approach of the holiday season.

“Everybody is in a giving mood,” Davis said. “Some people don’t have the time to work at a soup kitchen – they can’t take a whole day or a half day – but they’re able to do this. It’s simple; it’s easy to do. They can just go to the dollar store and pick up 10 of pairs socks.”