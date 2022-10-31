Pets of the Week: Oct. 31, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Greta is a 1-year-old terrier mix that was found as a stray in a park. She loves everyone she meets and is excited to be around people. She gets along with other dogs, likes to go on walks and loves to snuggle in blankets. She is friendly and lovable. To meet Greta, email dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

French Fry is a 2-year-old domestic medium hair that was rescued from a high kill shelter in Kentucky. He is very outgoing, curious, friendly and playful. He loves to sit in the window and watch the birds. He enjoys pets and attention from people. To meet French Fry, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS of Illinois)

Noodle is a small pug/Chihuahua mix. He loves people, loves to cuddle and has come to enjoy walking on a leash. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Fred is a domestic shorthair tabby who was found as a stray. He is a chill guy who enjoys napping and looking out the windows. Fred does not do well with other cats, so he needs to be a “one and only.” Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.