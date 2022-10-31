A holiday fundraiser for ‘godmother of the arts’ in Joliet

One of the custom services that Sue Regis Glass Art offers including cremated ashes into glass work. "It's emotional for them and it's emotional for me sometimes to see, to be able to help with the grieving process," says Sue Regis on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Joliet, Ill. Sue Regis Glass Art is one of the thousands of business across the nation participating is Small Business Saturday, an annual shopping holiday designed to celebrate and help discover small businesses. (Geoff Stellfox)