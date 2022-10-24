Pets of the Week: Oct. 24, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Mookie is a 6 year-old pit bull mix. She’s lived in a foster home and is now ready for her forever home. She is sweet and playful, but she must needs be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Mookie is a 6 year-old pit bull mix. She’s lived in a foster home and is now ready for her forever home. She is sweet and playful, but she must needs be the only dog in the home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Acorn is a sweet domestic medium-hair. She loves attention as long as people don’t pick her up. She gets along with most of the cats at the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Acorn is a sweet domestic medium-hair. She loves attention as long as people don’t pick her up. She gets along with most of the cats at the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Leroy is a 1-year-old shepherd that was rescued from a local animal control. He is very friendly and has a lot of happy, puppy energy. He enjoys the outdoors and seems to like everyone he meets. He is smart and eager to please, but he needs an adopter who will continuing his training. To meet Leroy, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Leroy is a 1-year-old shepherd that was rescued from a local animal control. He is very friendly and has a lot of happy, puppy energy. He enjoys the outdoors and seems to like everyone he meets. He is smart and eager to please, but he needs an adopter who will continuing his training. To meet Leroy, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Flipper is a 1-year-old that was rescued from a high kill shelter. He is a little shy initially but relaxes when given gentle attention. Win him over with chin/cheek/back scratches – he loves those. He also loves other cats. He will be a wonderful addition to a home if given a little patience to adjust. Please email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him.