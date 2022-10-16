Pets of the Week: Oct. 17, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Poncy is a very chatty and gentle 9-year-old cat who is positive for FIV and feline leukemia. He needs a home with no children and no other cats. He is very loving and loves to eat and be petted. To meet Poncy, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Brodie is a very sweet 4-month-old that’s positive for feline leukemia. He is affectionate and purrs all the time. He must be the only cat in the home or live with other FeLV positive kitties. To meet Brodie, please call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Township Animal Control)

Marlo is a large terrier mix who is sweet and silly. She is friendly with new people and does well with her kennel mates. Marlo loves to play so she will need an active dog pal. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Doug is a large domestic shorthair cat who is sweet and so very gentle. He needs a home where he can cuddle, nap, and watch the birds. Doug gets along with other cats. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

Sissy is a 2-year-old brindle terrier. She is outgoing and active – she enjoys long walks and playing with her toys. She needs a home with a large yard to run and play. She loves people and children and would be a terrific family dog. She plays well with other dogs in neutral settings but would do best as the only dog in the home. To meet Sissy, email Dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sheena is a 1-year-old tabby that was abandoned in southern. She is a dainty and elegant girl, weighing less than 6 pounds. Sheena is friendly and outgoing – she easily approaches new people looking for pets and attention. She needs a home without dogs. Her gentle demeanor will make her a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Sheena email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Slinky is approximately 6 years old and weighs 16 pounds. He is a sweet, walks well on a leash and has done well with other dogs. To meet Slinky, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Tanner is approximately 6 years old and weighs 17 pounds. He loves to play with his favorite toy and carry it around. He walks well on a leash and has done well with other dogs. To meet Tanner, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.