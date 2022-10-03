Plainfield man running marathons after losing 100 pounds

Cris Colon, 33, of Plainfield, a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, has lost 100 pounds in the last seven years. Colon will run in the 44th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. This will be Colon's fourth marathon. Colon is pictured in December 2015, shortly before he embarked on his weight loss journey. (Photo courtesy of Cris Colon)