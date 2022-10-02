Pets of the Week: Oct. 3, 2022

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about that pet, including where it can be adopted.

Send “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Morgan is a 2-year-old mix that was found as a stray. She is a happy, playful and loves everyone she meets. She walks well on a leash and takes treats very gently. She does happy little hops when taken on a walk – she gets so excited. She would make a wonderful family dog. To meet Morgan, email dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org.

Morgan is a 2-year-old mix that was found as a stray. She is a happy, playful and loves everyone she meets. She walks well on a leash and takes treats very gently. She does happy little hops when taken on a walk – she gets so excited. She would make a wonderful family dog. To meet Morgan, email dogadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mackinac is 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. He is a friendly, outgoing, and just wants to be loved. He enjoys pets and attention and eagerly greets everyone. Mackinac is FIV-positive and must be the only cat in a home, live with other FIV positive cats or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. To meet Mackinac, email catadoptions@nawsus.org.

Mackinac is 2-year-old domestic shorthair that was found as a stray. He is a friendly, outgoing, and just wants to be loved. He enjoys pets and attention and eagerly greets everyone. Mackinac is FIV-positive and must be the only cat in a home, live with other FIV positive cats or possibly live with other non-aggressive cats. To meet Mackinac, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. (Photo courtesy of NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Khloe is a sweet senior Yorkshire terrier who came to the shelter after her owner died. She likes everyone she meets and does OK with dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Khloe is a sweet senior Yorkshire terrier who came to the shelter after her owner died. She likes everyone she meets and does OK with dogs. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo courtesy of Will County Humane Society)

June is sweet domestic shorthair. She is very affectionate and likes to play with toys when she’s in the mood. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.